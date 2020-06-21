All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

32554 Monterey Ct

32554 Monterey Court · (650) 243-1772
Location

32554 Monterey Court, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $5200 · Avail. now

$5,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2828 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Gorgeous 4BR 3BA Single-Family House in Bay Colony - Property Id: 290539

Remodeled home w/ designer upgrades. Safe, clean, convenient on a quiet cul-de-sac. Dual pane windows, high ceilings, mahogany wood floor, custom lightning & bathroom fixtures, upgraded kitchen w/ granite counters & drinking water faucet. Open floor plan & numerous windows shine natural light everywhere.

Downstairs features 1 br, 1 full ba, living room, family room, kitchen & laundry room. Ceiling mounted projector & enormous 128'' screen for family entertainment. Second floor boasts a large master suite w/ a walk-in closet and an air tub in an upgraded bathroom, additional 2 br and 1 full ba, plus a loft. A king size bed, an extendable 116'' dining table, a sectional sofa, an 8' trampoline included!

Enjoy a lovely view of bay. Pure nature over backyard wall. Expect to see cows from nearby ranch. Artificial lawns throughout front yard & backyard. Ample space to play. Walking distance to award-winning Eastin Elementary. Easy access to parks, trails, playgrounds, stores, highways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290539
Property Id 290539

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32554 Monterey Ct have any available units?
32554 Monterey Ct has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 32554 Monterey Ct have?
Some of 32554 Monterey Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32554 Monterey Ct currently offering any rent specials?
32554 Monterey Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32554 Monterey Ct pet-friendly?
No, 32554 Monterey Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 32554 Monterey Ct offer parking?
No, 32554 Monterey Ct does not offer parking.
Does 32554 Monterey Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32554 Monterey Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32554 Monterey Ct have a pool?
No, 32554 Monterey Ct does not have a pool.
Does 32554 Monterey Ct have accessible units?
No, 32554 Monterey Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 32554 Monterey Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32554 Monterey Ct has units with dishwashers.
