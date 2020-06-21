32554 Monterey Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Gorgeous 4BR 3BA Single-Family House in Bay Colony - Property Id: 290539



Remodeled home w/ designer upgrades. Safe, clean, convenient on a quiet cul-de-sac. Dual pane windows, high ceilings, mahogany wood floor, custom lightning & bathroom fixtures, upgraded kitchen w/ granite counters & drinking water faucet. Open floor plan & numerous windows shine natural light everywhere.



Downstairs features 1 br, 1 full ba, living room, family room, kitchen & laundry room. Ceiling mounted projector & enormous 128'' screen for family entertainment. Second floor boasts a large master suite w/ a walk-in closet and an air tub in an upgraded bathroom, additional 2 br and 1 full ba, plus a loft. A king size bed, an extendable 116'' dining table, a sectional sofa, an 8' trampoline included!



Enjoy a lovely view of bay. Pure nature over backyard wall. Expect to see cows from nearby ranch. Artificial lawns throughout front yard & backyard. Ample space to play. Walking distance to award-winning Eastin Elementary. Easy access to parks, trails, playgrounds, stores, highways.

No Pets Allowed



