32554 Monterey Ct

Amenities
Gorgeous 4BR 3BA Single-Family House in Bay Colony - Property Id: 290539
Remodeled home w/ designer upgrades. Safe, clean, convenient on a quiet cul-de-sac. Dual pane windows, high ceilings, mahogany wood floor, custom lightning & bathroom fixtures, upgraded kitchen w/ granite counters & drinking water faucet. Open floor plan & numerous windows shine natural light everywhere.
Downstairs features 1 br, 1 full ba, living room, family room, kitchen & laundry room. Ceiling mounted projector & enormous 128'' screen for family entertainment. Second floor boasts a large master suite w/ a walk-in closet and an air tub in an upgraded bathroom, additional 2 br and 1 full ba, plus a loft. A king size bed, an extendable 116'' dining table, a sectional sofa, an 8' trampoline included!
Enjoy a lovely view of bay. Pure nature over backyard wall. Expect to see cows from nearby ranch. Artificial lawns throughout front yard & backyard. Ample space to play. Walking distance to award-winning Eastin Elementary. Easy access to parks, trails, playgrounds, stores, highways.
No Pets Allowed
