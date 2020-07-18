2948 Flint St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

$2,300/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1986

Sq Footage: 943 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 Carport

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2,900

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: 2

Property Type: Condo



DESCRIPTION

A lovely condo with new flooring, new counter tops, upgraded dual pane windows, and more! The community features a pool, gated complex, easy access to the 880 freeway, shops, dining, and commuter bus stop across the street. Please contact Mission Property Management to schedule a viewing today.



RENTAL FEATURES

*Range / Oven

*Refrigerator

*Dishwasher

*Balcony, Deck, or Patio

*Heat: forced air

*Double pane / Storm windows

*Cable-ready

*Hardwood floor*High / Vaulted ceiling *Shared pool

*Off-street parking*Covered parking*Storage space



LEASE TERMS



Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Smoking, No Pets.



PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.