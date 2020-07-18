All apartments in Union City
2948 Flint St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

2948 Flint St

2948 Flint Street · No Longer Available
Location

2948 Flint Street, Union City, CA 94587

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
$2,300/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1986
Sq Footage: 943 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Carport
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,900
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: 2
Property Type: Condo

DESCRIPTION
A lovely condo with new flooring, new counter tops, upgraded dual pane windows, and more! The community features a pool, gated complex, easy access to the 880 freeway, shops, dining, and commuter bus stop across the street. Please contact Mission Property Management to schedule a viewing today.

RENTAL FEATURES
*Range / Oven
*Refrigerator
*Dishwasher
*Balcony, Deck, or Patio
*Heat: forced air
*Double pane / Storm windows
*Cable-ready
*Hardwood floor*High / Vaulted ceiling *Shared pool
*Off-street parking*Covered parking*Storage space

LEASE TERMS

Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Smoking, No Pets.

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 Flint St have any available units?
2948 Flint St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, CA.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2948 Flint St have?
Some of 2948 Flint St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 Flint St currently offering any rent specials?
2948 Flint St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 Flint St pet-friendly?
No, 2948 Flint St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 2948 Flint St offer parking?
Yes, 2948 Flint St offers parking.
Does 2948 Flint St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2948 Flint St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 Flint St have a pool?
Yes, 2948 Flint St has a pool.
Does 2948 Flint St have accessible units?
No, 2948 Flint St does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 Flint St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2948 Flint St has units with dishwashers.
