Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:48 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Ukiah, CA with parking

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
108 S. Bush St.
108 South Bush Street, Ukiah, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Cozy 2 bd. home on a westside corner lot; walk downtown! - ***APPROVAL PENDING*** Please contact management office for additional information.
Results within 10 miles of Ukiah

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
725 RD N FOOTHILL
725 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
8 Bedrooms
$34,000
10064 sqft
A Private Oasis. This gated, Sun filled Beverly Hills compound is gracefully sited on the corner lot (almost half an acre), hidden behind elegant wrought -iron estate fencing.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
740 RD N KINGS
740 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
600 sqft
One Bedroom Condo in LA's most sought after area. On the West Hollywood border, a block from shopping and dining on Melrose! Updated bathroom with an oversized shower. BRAND NEW Open Kitchen. Living room with fireplace.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
750 RD N KINGS
750 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
664 sqft
Newly renovated with designer finishes, this bright top floor unit faces West. This home features an open kitchen and brand new stainless steel appliances and new engineered hardwood floors through out.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1015 RD N KINGS
1015 Road N, Redwood Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,975
1046 sqft
Great, spacious ONE BEDROOM facing trees and with an ABUNDANCE of light! Nearly 1,050 sq. ft of EXPANSIVE space and an open layout for easy entertaining from the living room that flows to the dining room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
560 RD N KINGS
560 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in the heart of West Hollywood! This sophisticated unit features a generous open floor plan, perfect for entertaining! Large windows throughout flood living spaces with natural light, complementing the brand
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ukiah, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ukiah apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

