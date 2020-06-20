206 Main Circle

Amenities

Fully equipped 2 bd. townhome at Main Street Gardens! - Situated in the centrally located Main Street Gardens community, this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome combines comfort and convenience into one great package! Cozy living space opens to a well-equipped kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, and a full array of appliances. Retire for the evening to either of the two upstairs bedrooms, the larger of which features private bathroom facilities. Central heat and air conditioning helps keep your new home more enjoyable year 'round, plus there's a cozy private patio you'll love when the weather is just right; however, when Ukiah temperatures soar, you can always head to the community pool and enjoy a refreshing dip or a leisurely soak in the jacuzzi! In-unit washing machine & dryer (non-warrantied) make trips to the laundromat a thing of the past, and frees up space in the attached 1-car garage (w/ remote opener) for parking or additional storage, plus the unit includes usage of a detached storage room. All of this is located mere steps away from shopping, dining, and entertainment, and just a short walk to the historic downtown district! Always a very popular venue, so don't miss out!



*Please note: exterior photo is a sample image but deemed to be a reliable representation.



