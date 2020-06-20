All apartments in Ukiah
206 Main Circle

206 Main Circle · (707) 468-0411
Location

206 Main Circle, Ukiah, CA 95482

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 Main Circle · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully equipped 2 bd. townhome at Main Street Gardens! - Situated in the centrally located Main Street Gardens community, this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome combines comfort and convenience into one great package! Cozy living space opens to a well-equipped kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, and a full array of appliances. Retire for the evening to either of the two upstairs bedrooms, the larger of which features private bathroom facilities. Central heat and air conditioning helps keep your new home more enjoyable year 'round, plus there's a cozy private patio you'll love when the weather is just right; however, when Ukiah temperatures soar, you can always head to the community pool and enjoy a refreshing dip or a leisurely soak in the jacuzzi! In-unit washing machine & dryer (non-warrantied) make trips to the laundromat a thing of the past, and frees up space in the attached 1-car garage (w/ remote opener) for parking or additional storage, plus the unit includes usage of a detached storage room. All of this is located mere steps away from shopping, dining, and entertainment, and just a short walk to the historic downtown district! Always a very popular venue, so don't miss out!

*Please note: exterior photo is a sample image but deemed to be a reliable representation.

Selzer Realty Property Management
425 S. Orchard Ave. #B
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 468-0411
www.selzerproperties.com
DRE# 00528452

(RLNE5799128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Main Circle have any available units?
206 Main Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Main Circle have?
Some of 206 Main Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Main Circle currently offering any rent specials?
206 Main Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Main Circle pet-friendly?
No, 206 Main Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ukiah.
Does 206 Main Circle offer parking?
Yes, 206 Main Circle does offer parking.
Does 206 Main Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Main Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Main Circle have a pool?
Yes, 206 Main Circle has a pool.
Does 206 Main Circle have accessible units?
No, 206 Main Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Main Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Main Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Main Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Main Circle has units with air conditioning.
