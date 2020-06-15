All apartments in Twin Lakes
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

755 14th Ave #201

755 14th Avenue · (831) 477-7934
Location

755 14th Avenue, Twin Lakes, CA 95062

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 755 14th Ave #201 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Amenities

755 14th Ave #201 Available 08/01/20 Schwann Lagoon 2 bed/1 bath Furnished Condo - Rare quiet and private ground floor end unit facing Schwann Lagoon! This 2 bed/1 bath luxury condo has been completely renovated including hardwood floors throughout and is beautifully furnished. Its located in the quiet Live Oak neighborhood and situated only two blocks from Twin Lakes Beach. It is also just one block from restaurants and a Sunday farmers market. Santa Cruz Harbor, Capitola Village, and the Boardwalk are just a short drive or bike ride away. Equipped to meet all your needs away from home, this cozy condo features a queen bed in one bedroom and a twin with twin trundle in the second bedroom. Amenities include: two smart TV's, WiFi, full kitchen, dining area and single bathroom. Enclosed double-sized private patio off of living room is a perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee and store your surfboards. You also have access to a gym, swimming pool, BBQ and on site laundry (uses credit card only).

Utilities: Garbage/Sewer, Water, Internet/WiFi, PG&E
Term: 2 Month Minimum
Laundry: On Site Facilities (Card-Op)
Parking: One Assigned Carport, second car can park in any unassigned spot
Pets: No Pets - Applicants will need to create NO PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520

To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.

(RLNE4490617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

