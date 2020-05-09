Amenities

7504 Persia Available 05/15/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Hansen Tract! EST AVAILABLE 5-15-2020 - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Hansen Tract is available very soon! With tile in the living area, kitchen, hallway, and bathroom and NEW carpet in both bedrooms this property has the best of both flooring options! The living room and the kitchen area are very open and spacious. The property offers a fire place in the living area as well a newly installed ductless AC cooling & heating system, and a detached two car garage.



Pets are subject to owner approval with an increased security deposit - Breed Restrictions Apply - Please contact office for details



EST. AVAILABLE 5-15-2020



