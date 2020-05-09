All apartments in Twentynine Palms
Twentynine Palms, CA
7504 Persia
7504 Persia

7504 Persia Avenue · (760) 367-7653
Location

7504 Persia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7504 Persia · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7504 Persia Available 05/15/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Hansen Tract! EST AVAILABLE 5-15-2020 - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Hansen Tract is available very soon! With tile in the living area, kitchen, hallway, and bathroom and NEW carpet in both bedrooms this property has the best of both flooring options! The living room and the kitchen area are very open and spacious. The property offers a fire place in the living area as well a newly installed ductless AC cooling & heating system, and a detached two car garage.

Pets are subject to owner approval with an increased security deposit - Breed Restrictions Apply - Please contact office for details

EST. AVAILABLE 5-15-2020

(RLNE3911858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Persia have any available units?
7504 Persia has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 7504 Persia have?
Some of 7504 Persia's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 Persia currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Persia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Persia pet-friendly?
Yes, 7504 Persia is pet friendly.
Does 7504 Persia offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Persia does offer parking.
Does 7504 Persia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Persia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Persia have a pool?
No, 7504 Persia does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Persia have accessible units?
No, 7504 Persia does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Persia have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Persia does not have units with dishwashers.
