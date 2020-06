Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Corporate Housing -fully furnished apartment. You could move in with just a suit case! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment. A/C and all utilities plus internet included. Each of the rooms has a queen size bed. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The kitchen has a microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. Interior Laundry room includes the washer and dryer. Covered carport parking, enclosed yard. No pets.