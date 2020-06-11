73466 El Paseo Drive

Amenities
MONTH TO MONTH, CENTRAL A/C &HEAT!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment. All utilities included plus internet, Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit washer/dryer all included. 1260 sq ft, covered parking. Month to month lease, move in with a suitcase. Located close to base. Clean & newer large rooms, large open kitchen, walk in laundry room off the kitchen, The master suite has a walk in closet and bathroom. Apartment comes with an exterior storage unit, fenced in rear yard. Concrete driveways with covered parking included.
Online application and rent payments.