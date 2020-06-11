All apartments in Twentynine Palms
Find more places like 73466 El Paseo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Twentynine Palms, CA
/
73466 El Paseo Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:01 AM

73466 El Paseo Drive

73466 El Paseo Drive · (760) 766-5740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Twentynine Palms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

73466 El Paseo Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
MONTH TO MONTH, CENTRAL A/C &HEAT!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment. All utilities included plus internet, Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit washer/dryer all included. 1260 sq ft, covered parking. Month to month lease, move in with a suitcase. Located close to base. Clean & newer large rooms, large open kitchen, walk in laundry room off the kitchen, The master suite has a walk in closet and bathroom. Apartment comes with an exterior storage unit, fenced in rear yard. Concrete driveways with covered parking included.
Online application and rent payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73466 El Paseo Drive have any available units?
73466 El Paseo Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 73466 El Paseo Drive have?
Some of 73466 El Paseo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73466 El Paseo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
73466 El Paseo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73466 El Paseo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 73466 El Paseo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Twentynine Palms.
Does 73466 El Paseo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 73466 El Paseo Drive does offer parking.
Does 73466 El Paseo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73466 El Paseo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73466 El Paseo Drive have a pool?
No, 73466 El Paseo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 73466 El Paseo Drive have accessible units?
No, 73466 El Paseo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 73466 El Paseo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73466 El Paseo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 73466 El Paseo Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Twentynine Palms 3 BedroomsTwentynine Palms Apartments with Parking
Twentynine Palms Dog Friendly ApartmentsTwentynine Palms Luxury Places
Twentynine Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CA
Thousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity