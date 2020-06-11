73466 El Paseo Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

MONTH TO MONTH, CENTRAL A/C &HEAT!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment. All utilities included plus internet, Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit washer/dryer all included. 1260 sq ft, covered parking. Month to month lease, move in with a suitcase. Located close to base. Clean & newer large rooms, large open kitchen, walk in laundry room off the kitchen, The master suite has a walk in closet and bathroom. Apartment comes with an exterior storage unit, fenced in rear yard. Concrete driveways with covered parking included.

Online application and rent payments.