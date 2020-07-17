All apartments in Twentynine Palms
72341 Old Dale Road - 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

72341 Old Dale Road - 1

72341 Old Dale Road · No Longer Available
Location

72341 Old Dale Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
Clean recently remodeled house for rent. Has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and fenced yards. The house also has an A/C heating system (Mini Split). Has a laundry room. The owner pays for water. Has no appliances. Must bring own.

AVAILABLE NOW.

APPLY ON-LINE AT www.realty1rentals.com. Please READ the instructions and follow the 3 STEPS to complete your application. We do NOT follow up on incomplete applications.

1-Year lease minimum. $875/Mo. rent. with $975/Security deposit.

REQUIREMENTS TO QUALIFY: (Please do not apply if you do NOT meet these requirements.)

1. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. Must be able to verify(In writing) that you had a good rental history with a SIMILAR rental for at least 1 year.

2. CREDIT SCORES OF 650 and above. As reported by TransUnion, with NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. Credit & Nationwide background is required for EACH occupant over 18 years old. $30.00 PER adult.

3. YOU MUST HAVE AT LEAST 3(X)TIMES THE RENT IN MONTHLY INCOME and have less than 1/3 of your income in bills/liabilities. We do not accept CASH INCOME that is NOT reported on tax returns. We do not accept unemployment or temporary disability income. Self-Employed must provide tax returns as proof of income. We do NOT take bank statements as proof of income.

WARNING...BE CAREFUL AS THERE ARE SOME WEBSITES THAT ARE OFFERING PEOPLE THE ABILITY TO "APPLY" WITH THEM EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE NOT REPRESENTING THE RENTAL OWNER. IF YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR ONE OF OUR RENTALS, APPLY ONLY AT: www:realty1rentals.com. DO NOT APPLY AT ANY OTHER WEBSITES EVEN IF THEY advertise our rentals. Please note that some websites like ZILLOW.COM OR TRULIA.COM do advertise our rentals and that is all O.K. with us, but we ONLY receive notifications of your inquiry. REALTY 1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT is NOT affiliated or connected with any other website/company and we DO NOT receive or accepts applications coming from other websites or companies.

Also, BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT ADS POSTED ON "CRAIGSLIST". If you see this rental being advertised on Craigslist and for less than $975.00. That ad is a SCAM!!! and it is NOT from us. We do NOT advertise on Craigslist. Do NOT send them money or give them any personal information. APPLY ONLY AT: www.realty1rentals.com or call us at (760)365-0454. Thank you.

REALTY 1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IS LICENSED BY THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF REAL ESTATE. LICENSE # 01001091. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS RENTAL CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY at (760)365-0454 Ext. 1. OR EMAIL US AT: realty1sales@gmail.com. Our office is located at: 7038 Old Woman Springs Road. Yucca Valley, CA. 92284. We are open Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturdays by appointment only.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 have any available units?
72341 Old Dale Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Twentynine Palms, CA.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 have?
Some of 72341 Old Dale Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
72341 Old Dale Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 has accessible units.
Does 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 72341 Old Dale Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
