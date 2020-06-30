6675 National Park Drive - C

Amenities

Suitcase Ready! Fully Furnished!! 20 New Units on National Park Includes water, trash, and gas.



The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom includes a king size bed. Full size laundry equipment in the unit and a large flat screen, smart TV. This house comes with everything you'll need. Including pots, pans, plates, bedding, towels and much more. This home features spotless black stainless steel kitchen appliances and solid surface floors. This home has a single-car garage and a private courtyard with an outdoor shower.



This home comes with a split-ductless heating and cooling system. Multi-split systems allow you to create “zones” in your home, which means you no longer have to cool or heat rooms that aren't occupied. In addition to being energy efficient, it is much quieter than traditional A/C units, and it improves the air quality in your home.



Optional Packages:



Internet - $80

Electric - $100

32 New Villas. New detached Western Adobe style villas in a premier location. This property is located on National Park Drive, near the main gate of Joshua Tree National Park. All villas come with a single car garage and a private courtyard that is great for entertaining guests or relaxing.



Distance to;

-Oasis Visitor Center – 2 miles -Joshua Tree National Park – 5.1 miles -Marine Corps Base – 7.5 miles -Tortoise Rock Casino – 1.5