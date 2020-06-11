All apartments in Twentynine Palms
6675 National Park Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:30 AM

6675 National Park Drive

6675 National Park Drive · (760) 766-5740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6675 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Suitcase Ready! 24 New Units on National Park Includes Furniture Utilities & Internet

The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This fully-furnished spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom includes a king size bed. Full size laundry equipment in the unit and a large flat screen, smart TV. This home features spotless black stainless steel kitchen appliances and solid surface floors.

This home has a single car garage and a private courtyard with an outdoor shower.

This unit comes with a split-ductless heating and cooling system. Multi-split systems allow you to create “zones” in your home, which means you no longer have to cool or heat rooms that aren't occupied. In addition to being energy efficient, it is much quieter than traditional A/C units, and it improves the air quality in your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6675 National Park Drive have any available units?
6675 National Park Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 6675 National Park Drive have?
Some of 6675 National Park Drive's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6675 National Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6675 National Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6675 National Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6675 National Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Twentynine Palms.
Does 6675 National Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6675 National Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 6675 National Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6675 National Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6675 National Park Drive have a pool?
No, 6675 National Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6675 National Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6675 National Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6675 National Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6675 National Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
