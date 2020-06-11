6675 National Park Drive

Amenities

Suitcase Ready! 24 New Units on National Park Includes Furniture Utilities & Internet



The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This fully-furnished spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom includes a king size bed. Full size laundry equipment in the unit and a large flat screen, smart TV. This home features spotless black stainless steel kitchen appliances and solid surface floors.



This home has a single car garage and a private courtyard with an outdoor shower.



This unit comes with a split-ductless heating and cooling system. Multi-split systems allow you to create “zones” in your home, which means you no longer have to cool or heat rooms that aren't occupied. In addition to being energy efficient, it is much quieter than traditional A/C units, and it improves the air quality in your home.