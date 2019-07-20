6639 National Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

20 New Units on National Park includes Utilities



The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom will accommodate a king size bed. Full size laundry equipment in the unit and a large flat screen, smart TV. This home features spotless black stainless steel kitchen appliances and solid surface floors. Utilities included.



This home has a single car garage and a private courtyard with an outdoor shower.



This unit comes with a split-ductless heating and cooling system. Multi-split systems allow you to create “zones” in your home, which means you no longer have to cool or heat rooms that aren't occupied. In addition to being energy efficient, it is much quieter than traditional A/C units, and it improves the air quality in your home.