Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

6628 National Park Drive - D

6628 National Park Dr · (760) 819-7189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6628 National Park Dr, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 13

$1,545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Suitcase Ready! 20 New Units on National Park.

This unit is fully furnished. Move in with just a suitcase! Month to month, 6mo. & 1yr. leases excepted.

Water, trash, and gas included in rent. Tenant only pays for electric.

The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom accommodates a king size bed. Full size laundry equipment in the unit. This home features spotless black stainless steel kitchen appliances and solid surface floors. This home has a single car garage and a private courtyard with an outdoor shower. This unit comes with a split-ductless heating and cooling system. Multi-split systems allow you to create “zones” in your home, which means you no longer have to cool or heat rooms that aren't occupied. In addition to being energy efficient, it is much quieter than traditional A/C units, and it improves the air quality in your home.

We offer an electricity package for an additional $100 and an internet package for an additional $80.

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Laundry room, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator.
Built in 2019
32 New Villas. New detached Western Adobe style villas in a premier location. This property is located on National Park Drive, near the main gate of Joshua Tree National Park and a short walk to the 29 Palms Inn. All villas come with a single car garage and a private courtyard that is great for entertaining guests or relaxing. Distance to; -Oasis Visitor Center – 2 miles -Joshua Tree National Park – 5 miles -Marine Corps Base – 7.5 miles -Tortoise Rock Casino – 1.5 Pet Friendly, breed and size restrictions apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 National Park Drive - D have any available units?
6628 National Park Drive - D has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 National Park Drive - D have?
Some of 6628 National Park Drive - D's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 National Park Drive - D currently offering any rent specials?
6628 National Park Drive - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 National Park Drive - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 6628 National Park Drive - D is pet friendly.
Does 6628 National Park Drive - D offer parking?
Yes, 6628 National Park Drive - D offers parking.
Does 6628 National Park Drive - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6628 National Park Drive - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 National Park Drive - D have a pool?
No, 6628 National Park Drive - D does not have a pool.
Does 6628 National Park Drive - D have accessible units?
No, 6628 National Park Drive - D does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 National Park Drive - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 National Park Drive - D has units with dishwashers.
