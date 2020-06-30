6628 National Park Drive - D

Amenities

Suitcase Ready! 20 New Units on National Park.



This unit is fully furnished. Move in with just a suitcase! Month to month, 6mo. & 1yr. leases excepted.



Water, trash, and gas included in rent. Tenant only pays for electric.



The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom accommodates a king size bed. Full size laundry equipment in the unit. This home features spotless black stainless steel kitchen appliances and solid surface floors. This home has a single car garage and a private courtyard with an outdoor shower. This unit comes with a split-ductless heating and cooling system. Multi-split systems allow you to create “zones” in your home, which means you no longer have to cool or heat rooms that aren't occupied. In addition to being energy efficient, it is much quieter than traditional A/C units, and it improves the air quality in your home.



We offer an electricity package for an additional $100 and an internet package for an additional $80.



Built in 2019

32 New Villas. New detached Western Adobe style villas in a premier location. This property is located on National Park Drive, near the main gate of Joshua Tree National Park and a short walk to the 29 Palms Inn. All villas come with a single car garage and a private courtyard that is great for entertaining guests or relaxing. Distance to; -Oasis Visitor Center – 2 miles -Joshua Tree National Park – 5 miles -Marine Corps Base – 7.5 miles -Tortoise Rock Casino – 1.5 Pet Friendly, breed and size restrictions apply