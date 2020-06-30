All apartments in Twentynine Palms
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

6061 Bagley Avenue - 1

6061 Bagley Avenue · (760) 819-7189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6061 Bagley Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Suitcase Ready!

All Utilities + Wifi Included!

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment. 1260 sq/ feet! These Month-to-Month Rentals have large bedrooms a large open kitchen that flows into a dining area and living room. This home comes move in ready! It is fully furnished. One of the guest bedrooms has 2 twin beds in it. There is a laundry room that is equip with both a washer and dryer. Right outside of the sliding glass door is a nice fenced in yard.

This apartment has an exterior storage unit. Covered parking is offered on property. There is Central heat and air conditioning, perfect for our hot desert environment! The property includes a washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Not pet friendly.
36 units total in the apartment complex.
Located behind City Hall.
Close to Marine Base and Joshua National Park and the local park/pool.
Close to 2 Elementary Schools.
Close to the Twentynine Palms Jr. HIgh and Twentynine Palms High School.
Specific units are designated Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 have any available units?
6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6061 Bagley Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
