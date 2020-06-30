6061 Bagley Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Suitcase Ready!



All Utilities + Wifi Included!



Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment. 1260 sq/ feet! These Month-to-Month Rentals have large bedrooms a large open kitchen that flows into a dining area and living room. This home comes move in ready! It is fully furnished. One of the guest bedrooms has 2 twin beds in it. There is a laundry room that is equip with both a washer and dryer. Right outside of the sliding glass door is a nice fenced in yard.



This apartment has an exterior storage unit. Covered parking is offered on property. There is Central heat and air conditioning, perfect for our hot desert environment! The property includes a washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Not pet friendly.

36 units total in the apartment complex.

Located behind City Hall.

Close to Marine Base and Joshua National Park and the local park/pool.

Close to 2 Elementary Schools.

Close to the Twentynine Palms Jr. HIgh and Twentynine Palms High School.

Specific units are designated Pet Friendly.