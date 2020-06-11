6061 BAGLEY Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment. 1260 sq/ feet! These Month-to-Month Rentals have large bedrooms a large open kitchen that flows into a dining area and living room. This home comes move in ready! Fully Furnished. Utilities Included. There is a laundry room with both a washer and dryer. Right outside of the sliding glass door is a fenced in yard. This apartment has an exterior storage unit. Covered parking is offered on property. There is Central heat and air conditioning, perfect for our hot desert environment! The property includes a washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Not pet friendly. Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets