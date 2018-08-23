All apartments in Tustin
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

3033 Zimmerman Place

3033 Zimmerman Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Zimmerman Pl, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful detached home located in the highly desirable gated golf course community of Valencia. Vaulted ceiling, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, good size other two bedroom, half bath downstair, master bathroom has a full bath, another full bathroom on the hallway, inside tract location, new paint, direct access to the two car garage, shows light and bright. Walking distance to the community pool and spa for your enjoyment. The property is close to all shopping, restaurants, freeway entrance and Award Winning schools. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Zimmerman Place have any available units?
3033 Zimmerman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Zimmerman Place have?
Some of 3033 Zimmerman Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Zimmerman Place currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Zimmerman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Zimmerman Place pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Zimmerman Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 3033 Zimmerman Place offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Zimmerman Place offers parking.
Does 3033 Zimmerman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Zimmerman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Zimmerman Place have a pool?
Yes, 3033 Zimmerman Place has a pool.
Does 3033 Zimmerman Place have accessible units?
No, 3033 Zimmerman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Zimmerman Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Zimmerman Place has units with dishwashers.

