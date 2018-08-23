3033 Zimmerman Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful detached home located in the highly desirable gated golf course community of Valencia. Vaulted ceiling, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, good size other two bedroom, half bath downstair, master bathroom has a full bath, another full bathroom on the hallway, inside tract location, new paint, direct access to the two car garage, shows light and bright. Walking distance to the community pool and spa for your enjoyment. The property is close to all shopping, restaurants, freeway entrance and Award Winning schools. This is a must see!