All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 301 Lodestar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
301 Lodestar
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM

301 Lodestar

301 Lodestar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

301 Lodestar, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Tustin's NEWEST communities, Levity at Tustin Legacy. This BRAND NEW home was built by Lennar and completed in February 2020. This end/corner unit condo has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, approx 1,629 SqFt. This home has a covered front porch and entry with foyer. Wonderful kitchen opens up to a huge great room. Great room is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Large kitchen island, Utility sink and Refrigerator included. Carpet and tile flooring throughout the home. 2 Balcony/Decks perfect for enjoying the views, outdoors, and sunset. High Ceilings. Numerous windows throughout the home allows natural light into the home. Large master bedroom with a enormous master bathroom. Master bathroom has walk-in shower and dual sinks. Lots of linen storage/cabinets. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Community has large swimming pool, spa, BBQ/picnic area, and fire pit. Award winning Irvine Unified School District. Conveniently located near numerous shopping centers such as Irvine Spectrum, The District, The Market Place, supermarkets, restaurants, banks, and more. Easy access to the 405, 5, 55 Freeways and 261 Toll Road. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Lodestar have any available units?
301 Lodestar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Lodestar have?
Some of 301 Lodestar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Lodestar currently offering any rent specials?
301 Lodestar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Lodestar pet-friendly?
No, 301 Lodestar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 301 Lodestar offer parking?
Yes, 301 Lodestar offers parking.
Does 301 Lodestar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Lodestar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Lodestar have a pool?
Yes, 301 Lodestar has a pool.
Does 301 Lodestar have accessible units?
No, 301 Lodestar does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Lodestar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Lodestar has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles