301 Lodestar

A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Tustin's NEWEST communities, Levity at Tustin Legacy. This BRAND NEW home was built by Lennar and completed in February 2020. This end/corner unit condo has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, approx 1,629 SqFt. This home has a covered front porch and entry with foyer. Wonderful kitchen opens up to a huge great room. Great room is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Large kitchen island, Utility sink and Refrigerator included. Carpet and tile flooring throughout the home. 2 Balcony/Decks perfect for enjoying the views, outdoors, and sunset. High Ceilings. Numerous windows throughout the home allows natural light into the home. Large master bedroom with a enormous master bathroom. Master bathroom has walk-in shower and dual sinks. Lots of linen storage/cabinets. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Community has large swimming pool, spa, BBQ/picnic area, and fire pit. Award winning Irvine Unified School District. Conveniently located near numerous shopping centers such as Irvine Spectrum, The District, The Market Place, supermarkets, restaurants, banks, and more. Easy access to the 405, 5, 55 Freeways and 261 Toll Road. Definitely a must see!