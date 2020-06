Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range. New flooring. Brand new bathrooms. A covered patio to enjoy the outdoors. A full size two car garage with very close one additional assigned parking space as well as guest parking!! The guest parking spots are on first come first serve basis.

Charming single family detached home in the beautiful City of Tustin. This home is located in the desirable community of Prospect Park with its meticulously maintained greenbelt, pool and BBQ area. It is conveniently located near Old Town Tustin, schools, shopping and freeways.