Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:29 AM

2800 Keller Drive #120

2800 Keller Drive · (949) 209-9494 ext. 125
Location

2800 Keller Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2800 Keller Drive #120 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Second Level End Unit Condo in Tustin - Inquire online for this very nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath private upper level condo with two walk-in closets. Gorgeous end unit with no one above or below and plenty of sunlight. 1 car garage directly below the unit with 1 assigned carport to ensure no long walks. Bright, open and clean with fresh paint, newly installed kitchen cabinets, fixtures and new flooring in the living room and kitchen. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove are all included in this listing. This home is very close to school, Tustin Sports Park, Gold Course and Soccer Field. Close walking distance to Tustin Market Place and near 5 & 55 freeways. Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4117060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Keller Drive #120 have any available units?
2800 Keller Drive #120 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Keller Drive #120 have?
Some of 2800 Keller Drive #120's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Keller Drive #120 currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Keller Drive #120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Keller Drive #120 pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Keller Drive #120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2800 Keller Drive #120 offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Keller Drive #120 offers parking.
Does 2800 Keller Drive #120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Keller Drive #120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Keller Drive #120 have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Keller Drive #120 has a pool.
Does 2800 Keller Drive #120 have accessible units?
No, 2800 Keller Drive #120 does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Keller Drive #120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Keller Drive #120 has units with dishwashers.
