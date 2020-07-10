2800 Keller Drive #120

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Second Level End Unit Condo in Tustin - Inquire online for this very nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath private upper level condo with two walk-in closets. Gorgeous end unit with no one above or below and plenty of sunlight. 1 car garage directly below the unit with 1 assigned carport to ensure no long walks. Bright, open and clean with fresh paint, newly installed kitchen cabinets, fixtures and new flooring in the living room and kitchen. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove are all included in this listing. This home is very close to school, Tustin Sports Park, Gold Course and Soccer Field. Close walking distance to Tustin Market Place and near 5 & 55 freeways. Available now!



No Pets Allowed



