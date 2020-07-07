2654 Brand Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Detached Home in Presidio! Refaced Kitchen Drawers and Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Flooring, Custom Glass Tile Back Splash. Newer Stainless Steel Oven/Microwave. Gas Cook Top Range, Spacious Breakfast Area w/Sliding Glass Doors Leading to Patio Area w/Brick Accents, Overhead Shade Trellis. Large Great Room with Fireplace & Dining Room. Master Bedroom Suite w/ vaulted Ceilings* Master Bath w/Skylight, Shower and Roman tub, Each Bedroom has wardrobe Closets. Newly Installed Wood Plank Tile Flooring. 2-Car Attached Garage w/Built-In Storage. Gated Front Entry. Short Walk to the Association Pool, Spa. Award Winning Schools, Market Place, Peter's Canyon Trails & Tustin Ranch Golf Course.