2550 Reynolds Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Live in the desirable gated community of El Dorado just steps to top ranking schools & parks! Located on an Interior Cul-de-sac, 4 Bedrooms PLUS Bonus Room, 3 Baths* Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Rich Mocha Finished Cabinetry* Main Floor Guest Bedroom (Could be Used as Office/Play Rm) Nearby Bath w/Gorgeous Walk-In Shower (Granite/Frameless Shower Door)* Main Floor Laundry* Hardwood Floors, Wood Blinds, Triple Crown Molding, Wide Baseboards* 2nd Floor Hall Bath w/Upgraded Walk-In Shower (Granite/Frameless Shower Door)* Dramatic Master Bedroom Suite, Master Retreat w/Fireplace* Beautiful Master Bath w/Large Walk-In Closet, Custom Vanity w/Granite Counters & Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower (Granite/Frameless Shower Door), Separate Tub* Spacious Bonus Rm* Private Backyard w/ Lush Landscape, Overhead Patio Structure* Patio with Washed Pebble w/Brick Accents, Raised Planters, Fountain* Soft Water System* 3-Car Garage* Within the private gates you can enjoy the assoc pool/spa/tot lot/BBQ area & huge green belt. You'll love the annual community events which include 4th OF JULY parade, summer MOVIE NIGHTS & the holiday WINTERFEST. Several parks are located just outside the gates as well as Peters Canyon hiking/biking trails. Minutes to Tustin Ranch Golf Club, The MarketPlace shopping/restaurants & theaters. This central OC location offers easy access to sports arena's/the beach/Fashion Island/South Coast Plaza/toll roads/freeways