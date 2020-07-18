All apartments in Tustin
Tustin, CA
2145 Foxglove Road
2145 Foxglove Road

Location

2145 Foxglove Road, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Welcome home to 2145 Foxglove Road! This fantastic location conveniently located off the 5 fwy close to Tustin Market Place and The District. Remodeled in 2008 with new kitchen appliances, cabinets and corian counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Foxglove Road have any available units?
2145 Foxglove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 Foxglove Road have?
Some of 2145 Foxglove Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Foxglove Road currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Foxglove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Foxglove Road pet-friendly?
No, 2145 Foxglove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2145 Foxglove Road offer parking?
No, 2145 Foxglove Road does not offer parking.
Does 2145 Foxglove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Foxglove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Foxglove Road have a pool?
No, 2145 Foxglove Road does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Foxglove Road have accessible units?
No, 2145 Foxglove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Foxglove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 Foxglove Road has units with dishwashers.
Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles