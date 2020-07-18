Welcome home to 2145 Foxglove Road! This fantastic location conveniently located off the 5 fwy close to Tustin Market Place and The District. Remodeled in 2008 with new kitchen appliances, cabinets and corian counter tops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
