All apartments in Tustin
Home
Tustin, CA
17272 Walnut Ave
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17272 Walnut Ave
17272 Walnut Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
17272 Walnut Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780
Amenities
Spacious apartment at Nogal Feliz available now!
¡amplio apartamento en nogal feliz disponible ahora!
You will love living in this beautiful community with this spacious groundfloor 1b/1ba.
Me encanta vivir en esta hermosa comunidad con esta espaciosa planta baja 1b / 1ba
Save $75 off the first 6 months when you rent today!
Message me for details or call/text 8057051283!
Base rent: 1825
W/ Special: 1750
Community Amenities:
* Swimming Pool
* On Site Management & Maintenance
* 24 Hour Fully Equipped Laundry Facilities
* Professionally Landscaped Grounds
* Covered Carports with Storage
* Gas Barbeques
* Controlled Access Gates
Apartment Amenities:
* Spacious Floor Plans
* Heating & Air Conditioning
* Dishwasher
* Abundant Storage
* Gas Range Stoves
* Vertical Blinds
* Vaulted Ceilings
* Large Walk-In Closets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17272 Walnut Ave have any available units?
17272 Walnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tustin, CA
.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Tustin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17272 Walnut Ave have?
Some of 17272 Walnut Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 17272 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17272 Walnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17272 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17272 Walnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17272 Walnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17272 Walnut Ave offers parking.
Does 17272 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17272 Walnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17272 Walnut Ave have a pool?
Yes, 17272 Walnut Ave has a pool.
Does 17272 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 17272 Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17272 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17272 Walnut Ave has units with dishwashers.
