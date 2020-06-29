17272 Walnut Ave

Amenities

Spacious apartment at Nogal Feliz available now!

¡amplio apartamento en nogal feliz disponible ahora!



You will love living in this beautiful community with this spacious groundfloor 1b/1ba.

Me encanta vivir en esta hermosa comunidad con esta espaciosa planta baja 1b / 1ba



Save $75 off the first 6 months when you rent today!



Message me for details or call/text 8057051283!



Base rent: 1825

W/ Special: 1750



Community Amenities:

* Swimming Pool

* On Site Management & Maintenance

* 24 Hour Fully Equipped Laundry Facilities

* Professionally Landscaped Grounds

* Covered Carports with Storage

* Gas Barbeques

* Controlled Access Gates



Apartment Amenities:

* Spacious Floor Plans

* Heating & Air Conditioning

* Dishwasher

* Abundant Storage

* Gas Range Stoves

* Vertical Blinds

* Vaulted Ceilings

* Large Walk-In Closets