Tustin
Find more places like 15203 Severyns Road.
Tustin, CA
15203 Severyns Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 28
15203 Severyns Road
15203 Severyns Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
15203 Severyns Road, Tustin, CA 92782
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to 15203 Severyns, located in the sought after community of Columbus Square in the Tustin Legacy. This sharp fully detached single family home lives larg
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15203 Severyns Road have any available units?
15203 Severyns Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tustin, CA
.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Tustin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15203 Severyns Road have?
Some of 15203 Severyns Road's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 15203 Severyns Road currently offering any rent specials?
15203 Severyns Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15203 Severyns Road pet-friendly?
No, 15203 Severyns Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tustin
.
Does 15203 Severyns Road offer parking?
No, 15203 Severyns Road does not offer parking.
Does 15203 Severyns Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15203 Severyns Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15203 Severyns Road have a pool?
No, 15203 Severyns Road does not have a pool.
Does 15203 Severyns Road have accessible units?
No, 15203 Severyns Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15203 Severyns Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15203 Severyns Road has units with dishwashers.
