14802 Newport Avenue
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

14802 Newport Avenue

14802 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14802 Newport Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Easy freeway access to the 5 and the 55. Spacious single level 2 bedroom 2 bath property with large open living space. Good sized patio for entertaining. Washer/Dryer hookups. Quiet community with pool and spa and large green belt area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14802 Newport Avenue have any available units?
14802 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14802 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 14802 Newport Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14802 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14802 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14802 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14802 Newport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14802 Newport Avenue offer parking?
No, 14802 Newport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14802 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14802 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14802 Newport Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14802 Newport Avenue has a pool.
Does 14802 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14802 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14802 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14802 Newport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
