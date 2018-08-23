14802 Newport Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool hot tub

Easy freeway access to the 5 and the 55. Spacious single level 2 bedroom 2 bath property with large open living space. Good sized patio for entertaining. Washer/Dryer hookups. Quiet community with pool and spa and large green belt area.