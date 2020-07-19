All apartments in Tustin
1467 Montgomery Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

1467 Montgomery Street

1467 Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

1467 Montgomery Street, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 1467 Montgomery, a nearly new William Lyon built Mirabella town home located in the thriving Columbus Square neighborhood of the Tustin Legacy. Built in 2012, this beauty offers a contemporary style of living with a great open floor plan with a large front patio and located directly across from Montgomery Park. The spacious great room has stunning hardwood flooring and custom plantation shutters. The floor plan leads graciously to the gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters and bright white cabinets. An additional nook off the living area offers a great space for a home office, sitting area or bar. New carpeting will be installed on the second level where you will find a loft area, three bedrooms including your spacious master suite, laundry room, secondary bath and two guest bedrooms. Pristinely located down the street from the community clubhouse and a short stroll to the Village of Tustin Legacy Shopping Center offering Stater Brother, CVS, restaurants and more! Zoned for Heritage Elementary-the newest school in Tustin, a magnet STEAM school and the under construction Legacy Academy Middle and High schools. Close to the soon to open Veteran's Sport Park. Convenient to freeways, beaches and John Wayne Airport, life is good in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 Montgomery Street have any available units?
1467 Montgomery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1467 Montgomery Street have?
Some of 1467 Montgomery Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
1467 Montgomery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
No, 1467 Montgomery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1467 Montgomery Street offer parking?
Yes, 1467 Montgomery Street offers parking.
Does 1467 Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 Montgomery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 1467 Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 1467 Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 1467 Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1467 Montgomery Street has units with dishwashers.
