1467 Montgomery Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 1467 Montgomery, a nearly new William Lyon built Mirabella town home located in the thriving Columbus Square neighborhood of the Tustin Legacy. Built in 2012, this beauty offers a contemporary style of living with a great open floor plan with a large front patio and located directly across from Montgomery Park. The spacious great room has stunning hardwood flooring and custom plantation shutters. The floor plan leads graciously to the gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters and bright white cabinets. An additional nook off the living area offers a great space for a home office, sitting area or bar. New carpeting will be installed on the second level where you will find a loft area, three bedrooms including your spacious master suite, laundry room, secondary bath and two guest bedrooms. Pristinely located down the street from the community clubhouse and a short stroll to the Village of Tustin Legacy Shopping Center offering Stater Brother, CVS, restaurants and more! Zoned for Heritage Elementary-the newest school in Tustin, a magnet STEAM school and the under construction Legacy Academy Middle and High schools. Close to the soon to open Veteran's Sport Park. Convenient to freeways, beaches and John Wayne Airport, life is good in the neighborhood!