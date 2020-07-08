All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

14192 Yorba Street

14192 Yorba Street · No Longer Available
Location

14192 Yorba Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Charming "old town style" home built in 1904 as a custom home. Hardwood floors, spacious rooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14192 Yorba Street have any available units?
14192 Yorba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Is 14192 Yorba Street currently offering any rent specials?
14192 Yorba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14192 Yorba Street pet-friendly?
No, 14192 Yorba Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14192 Yorba Street offer parking?
No, 14192 Yorba Street does not offer parking.
Does 14192 Yorba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14192 Yorba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14192 Yorba Street have a pool?
No, 14192 Yorba Street does not have a pool.
Does 14192 Yorba Street have accessible units?
No, 14192 Yorba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14192 Yorba Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14192 Yorba Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14192 Yorba Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14192 Yorba Street does not have units with air conditioning.

