Very nice one level studio, fully upgraded house. Nestled in desirable Tustin neighborhood on a nice quiet street in close proximity to freeways, restaurants, and shopping. Must see to appreciate. Aida Kohn (714) 366 1326
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1361 Garland Avenue have any available units?
1361 Garland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Garland Avenue have?
Some of 1361 Garland Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Garland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Garland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.