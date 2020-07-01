All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 1361 Garland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
1361 Garland Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

1361 Garland Avenue

1361 Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

1361 Garland Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice one level studio, fully upgraded house. Nestled in desirable Tustin neighborhood on a nice quiet street in close proximity to freeways, restaurants, and shopping. Must see to appreciate. Aida Kohn (714) 366 1326

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Garland Avenue have any available units?
1361 Garland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Garland Avenue have?
Some of 1361 Garland Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Garland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Garland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Garland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Garland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1361 Garland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1361 Garland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1361 Garland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Garland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Garland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1361 Garland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Garland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1361 Garland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Garland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Garland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles