13460 Savanna
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

13460 Savanna

13460 Savanna · No Longer Available
Location

13460 Savanna, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful light and bright condo located in Tustin Ranch. Newly Redone with dark wood laminate flooring and plantation shutters throughout. New Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and brand new fixtures. Custom paint, mirrored wardrobes in most of the bedrooms. This 3 bedroom,3 bath has high ceilings in the great room with beautiful fireplace. You have great natural light throughout the house. Small yard located in the rear of the unit enables great area to enjoy your outdoor space. Inside laundry located on the upstairs level with brand new washer and dryer. There is a main level bedroom on the ground level and two more bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom. Near Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, short distance to South Coast Plaza, Newport Fashion Island, Laguna Beach as well as the Irvine Spectrum. Located within the Tustin Unified Blue ribbon schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13460 Savanna have any available units?
13460 Savanna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13460 Savanna have?
Some of 13460 Savanna's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13460 Savanna currently offering any rent specials?
13460 Savanna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13460 Savanna pet-friendly?
No, 13460 Savanna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13460 Savanna offer parking?
Yes, 13460 Savanna offers parking.
Does 13460 Savanna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13460 Savanna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13460 Savanna have a pool?
No, 13460 Savanna does not have a pool.
Does 13460 Savanna have accessible units?
No, 13460 Savanna does not have accessible units.
Does 13460 Savanna have units with dishwashers?
No, 13460 Savanna does not have units with dishwashers.
