13460 Savanna

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful light and bright condo located in Tustin Ranch. Newly Redone with dark wood laminate flooring and plantation shutters throughout. New Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and brand new fixtures. Custom paint, mirrored wardrobes in most of the bedrooms. This 3 bedroom,3 bath has high ceilings in the great room with beautiful fireplace. You have great natural light throughout the house. Small yard located in the rear of the unit enables great area to enjoy your outdoor space. Inside laundry located on the upstairs level with brand new washer and dryer. There is a main level bedroom on the ground level and two more bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom. Near Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, short distance to South Coast Plaza, Newport Fashion Island, Laguna Beach as well as the Irvine Spectrum. Located within the Tustin Unified Blue ribbon schools.