13322 Diamond Head Drive

Fantastic Remodel, Beautiful wood-like ceramic tile throughout living room, family room, hall and master bedroom, Soft-modern Deco Style, 3 large bedroom, 2 highly upgraded baths, extremely nice street. Newer carpet in 2 bedrooms, Nice paint, remolded kitchen all new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and new counter tops. Single level with attached 2 car garage. Refreshing tropical backyard featuring bamboo vibe, rock waterfall and covered patio. To see this home any time, call Greg Hughes, 949-350-9555

