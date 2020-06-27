All apartments in Tustin
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

13322 Diamond Head Drive

13322 Diamond Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13322 Diamond Head Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Remodel, Beautiful wood-like ceramic tile throughout living room, family room, hall and master bedroom, Soft-modern Deco Style, 3 large bedroom, 2 highly upgraded baths, extremely nice street. Newer carpet in 2 bedrooms, Nice paint, remolded kitchen all new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and new counter tops. Single level with attached 2 car garage. Refreshing tropical backyard featuring bamboo vibe, rock waterfall and covered patio. To see this home any time, call Greg Hughes, 949-350-9555
Cobalt Real Estate, Inc. DRE Lic 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13322 Diamond Head Drive have any available units?
13322 Diamond Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13322 Diamond Head Drive have?
Some of 13322 Diamond Head Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13322 Diamond Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13322 Diamond Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13322 Diamond Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13322 Diamond Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13322 Diamond Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13322 Diamond Head Drive offers parking.
Does 13322 Diamond Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13322 Diamond Head Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13322 Diamond Head Drive have a pool?
No, 13322 Diamond Head Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13322 Diamond Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 13322 Diamond Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13322 Diamond Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13322 Diamond Head Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
