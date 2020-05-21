13132 Ranchwood Road

Amenities

This single story 3 bedroom plus den/office property is ready for you to make your own. When you return each day to your home on Ranchwood, you'll take note of the quiet peaceful surroundings. Enter through the double front doors and enjoy the open floorplan with tons of natural light, plus the vaulted ceilings and views to your own backyard. The kitchen and family room create a "great room" where most of your time will be spent. For more formal occasions, you'll enjoy the large living room, or retreat to your office or den just off the entry. The kitchen has views to the backyard, ample cabinets and counter space, and a breakfast nook for more informal dining. Down the hallway are three spacious bedrooms including the master retreat with en-suite bathroom. Your private backyard is a great place to enjoy the outdoors, with grass, a patio and mature landscaping. Indoor laundry, a 2 car attached garage with full driveway, and central air conditioning are other amenities to enjoy in this great home.