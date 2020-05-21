All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM

13132 Ranchwood Road

13132 Ranchwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

13132 Ranchwood Road, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single story 3 bedroom plus den/office property is ready for you to make your own. When you return each day to your home on Ranchwood, you'll take note of the quiet peaceful surroundings. Enter through the double front doors and enjoy the open floorplan with tons of natural light, plus the vaulted ceilings and views to your own backyard. The kitchen and family room create a "great room" where most of your time will be spent. For more formal occasions, you'll enjoy the large living room, or retreat to your office or den just off the entry. The kitchen has views to the backyard, ample cabinets and counter space, and a breakfast nook for more informal dining. Down the hallway are three spacious bedrooms including the master retreat with en-suite bathroom. Your private backyard is a great place to enjoy the outdoors, with grass, a patio and mature landscaping. Indoor laundry, a 2 car attached garage with full driveway, and central air conditioning are other amenities to enjoy in this great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13132 Ranchwood Road have any available units?
13132 Ranchwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13132 Ranchwood Road have?
Some of 13132 Ranchwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13132 Ranchwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
13132 Ranchwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13132 Ranchwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 13132 Ranchwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13132 Ranchwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 13132 Ranchwood Road offers parking.
Does 13132 Ranchwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13132 Ranchwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13132 Ranchwood Road have a pool?
No, 13132 Ranchwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 13132 Ranchwood Road have accessible units?
No, 13132 Ranchwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13132 Ranchwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13132 Ranchwood Road has units with dishwashers.

