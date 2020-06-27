All apartments in Tustin
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
12130 S RIVIERA S
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

12130 S RIVIERA S

12130 South Riviera · No Longer Available
Location

12130 South Riviera, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Spectacular Tustin Ranch GOLF COURSE VIEW HOME in Desirable GATED MONTECITO* APX 9,000 Sq.Ft.Lot, Lush Landscape* PANORAMIC VIEWS of the Golf Course(13th Fairway) and Hills* Gated Courtyard Entrance* Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Living Room w/2-Story Ceilings,Fireplace* Formal Dining Rm w/French Doors* Exquisite Turned Staircase* Gourmet Center Island Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Fridge, Double Ovens, Gorgeous Granite Counters, Full Back Splash, French Country White Maple Cabinets* Family Rm Fireplace, Wet Bar* Main Floor Guest BR w/Private Bath, Travertine Counter* Powder Rm, Granite Counter & Laundry, Travertine Counter* Master Suite Offers Beautiful Golf Course Views, Retreat w/Fireplace,Balcony* Luxurious Master Bath, Tumbled Stone Counters, Frameless Shower Door, Oval Tub, Huge Walk-in Closet w/Organizers* Large Bedrooms w/French Doors to Covered Porch* Bonus Rm/5th BR-Just Add Closet* 3-Car Garage* Lovely Association POOL, Spa, BBQ, Tot Lot, Lighted Tennis Ct Just Outside the Gates at Gallery Park* Walk to Award Winning Schools - Ladera Elementary, Pioneer Middle* Nearby Numerous Parks, Peter's Canyon Trails, Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Market Place Shops & Theaters*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12130 S RIVIERA S have any available units?
12130 S RIVIERA S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12130 S RIVIERA S have?
Some of 12130 S RIVIERA S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12130 S RIVIERA S currently offering any rent specials?
12130 S RIVIERA S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12130 S RIVIERA S pet-friendly?
No, 12130 S RIVIERA S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12130 S RIVIERA S offer parking?
Yes, 12130 S RIVIERA S offers parking.
Does 12130 S RIVIERA S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12130 S RIVIERA S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12130 S RIVIERA S have a pool?
Yes, 12130 S RIVIERA S has a pool.
Does 12130 S RIVIERA S have accessible units?
No, 12130 S RIVIERA S does not have accessible units.
Does 12130 S RIVIERA S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12130 S RIVIERA S has units with dishwashers.
