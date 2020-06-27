12130 S RIVIERA S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

Spectacular Tustin Ranch GOLF COURSE VIEW HOME in Desirable GATED MONTECITO* APX 9,000 Sq.Ft.Lot, Lush Landscape* PANORAMIC VIEWS of the Golf Course(13th Fairway) and Hills* Gated Courtyard Entrance* Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Living Room w/2-Story Ceilings,Fireplace* Formal Dining Rm w/French Doors* Exquisite Turned Staircase* Gourmet Center Island Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Fridge, Double Ovens, Gorgeous Granite Counters, Full Back Splash, French Country White Maple Cabinets* Family Rm Fireplace, Wet Bar* Main Floor Guest BR w/Private Bath, Travertine Counter* Powder Rm, Granite Counter & Laundry, Travertine Counter* Master Suite Offers Beautiful Golf Course Views, Retreat w/Fireplace,Balcony* Luxurious Master Bath, Tumbled Stone Counters, Frameless Shower Door, Oval Tub, Huge Walk-in Closet w/Organizers* Large Bedrooms w/French Doors to Covered Porch* Bonus Rm/5th BR-Just Add Closet* 3-Car Garage* Lovely Association POOL, Spa, BBQ, Tot Lot, Lighted Tennis Ct Just Outside the Gates at Gallery Park* Walk to Award Winning Schools - Ladera Elementary, Pioneer Middle* Nearby Numerous Parks, Peter's Canyon Trails, Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Market Place Shops & Theaters*