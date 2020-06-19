All apartments in Turlock
Find more places like 835 AVE N SYCAMORE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Turlock, CA
/
835 AVE N SYCAMORE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:43 PM

835 AVE N SYCAMORE

835 West Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Turlock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

835 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 AVE N SYCAMORE have any available units?
835 AVE N SYCAMORE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Turlock, CA.
Is 835 AVE N SYCAMORE currently offering any rent specials?
835 AVE N SYCAMORE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 AVE N SYCAMORE pet-friendly?
No, 835 AVE N SYCAMORE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 835 AVE N SYCAMORE offer parking?
Yes, 835 AVE N SYCAMORE does offer parking.
Does 835 AVE N SYCAMORE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 AVE N SYCAMORE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 AVE N SYCAMORE have a pool?
No, 835 AVE N SYCAMORE does not have a pool.
Does 835 AVE N SYCAMORE have accessible units?
No, 835 AVE N SYCAMORE does not have accessible units.
Does 835 AVE N SYCAMORE have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 AVE N SYCAMORE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 AVE N SYCAMORE have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 AVE N SYCAMORE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd
Turlock, CA 95382
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd
Turlock, CA 95382

Similar Pages

Turlock 3 BedroomsTurlock Apartments with Garage
Turlock Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Ripon, CALathrop, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CA
Modesto, CAHollister, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University