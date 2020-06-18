All apartments in Turlock
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM

450 AVE N ROSSMORE

450 West Avenue South · (323) 310-2525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380
Turlock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$5,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 450 AVE N ROSSMORE have any available units?
450 AVE N ROSSMORE has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 450 AVE N ROSSMORE currently offering any rent specials?
450 AVE N ROSSMORE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 AVE N ROSSMORE pet-friendly?
No, 450 AVE N ROSSMORE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 450 AVE N ROSSMORE offer parking?
Yes, 450 AVE N ROSSMORE does offer parking.
Does 450 AVE N ROSSMORE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 AVE N ROSSMORE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 AVE N ROSSMORE have a pool?
No, 450 AVE N ROSSMORE does not have a pool.
Does 450 AVE N ROSSMORE have accessible units?
No, 450 AVE N ROSSMORE does not have accessible units.
Does 450 AVE N ROSSMORE have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 AVE N ROSSMORE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 AVE N ROSSMORE have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 AVE N ROSSMORE does not have units with air conditioning.

