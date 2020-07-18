All apartments in Turlock
Turlock, CA
340 Ave N Cliffwood
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

340 Ave N Cliffwood

340 West Avenue North · (310) 395-7090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 West Avenue North, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$58,000

7 Bed · 10 Bath · 8950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
An unparalleled, one-of-a-kind modern estate, this luxurious newly-built residence is the epitome of tranquillity. Nestled in the heart of Brentwood Park, the elegant 8,950 sqft home offers LA's finest in indoor / outdoor living, replete with sweeping floor-to-ceiling vanishing glass doors. Composed of three levels, the home's main floor features expansive formal & informal living rooms, open dining room, stunning guest suite, and full chef's kitchen with dual Miele appliances throughout, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs showcases the custom open-air office, two en-suite bedrooms, and an unrivaled grand suite, featuring sitting room, lavish his & her closets, and airy, oversized resort-like grand bath with majestic marble shower & soaking tub. The day-lit lower level comes complete with personal gym, theater-quality screening room, guest suite, and full maid quarters. Additional features include front & rear reflection ponds, sparkling pool, spa, and outdoor dining terrace & kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Ave N Cliffwood have any available units?
340 Ave N Cliffwood has a unit available for $58,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 340 Ave N Cliffwood have?
Some of 340 Ave N Cliffwood's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Ave N Cliffwood currently offering any rent specials?
340 Ave N Cliffwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Ave N Cliffwood pet-friendly?
No, 340 Ave N Cliffwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 340 Ave N Cliffwood offer parking?
Yes, 340 Ave N Cliffwood offers parking.
Does 340 Ave N Cliffwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Ave N Cliffwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Ave N Cliffwood have a pool?
Yes, 340 Ave N Cliffwood has a pool.
Does 340 Ave N Cliffwood have accessible units?
No, 340 Ave N Cliffwood does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Ave N Cliffwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Ave N Cliffwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Ave N Cliffwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Ave N Cliffwood does not have units with air conditioning.
