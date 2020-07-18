340 Ave N Cliffwood

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool guest suite hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room

An unparalleled, one-of-a-kind modern estate, this luxurious newly-built residence is the epitome of tranquillity. Nestled in the heart of Brentwood Park, the elegant 8,950 sqft home offers LA's finest in indoor / outdoor living, replete with sweeping floor-to-ceiling vanishing glass doors. Composed of three levels, the home's main floor features expansive formal & informal living rooms, open dining room, stunning guest suite, and full chef's kitchen with dual Miele appliances throughout, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs showcases the custom open-air office, two en-suite bedrooms, and an unrivaled grand suite, featuring sitting room, lavish his & her closets, and airy, oversized resort-like grand bath with majestic marble shower & soaking tub. The day-lit lower level comes complete with personal gym, theater-quality screening room, guest suite, and full maid quarters. Additional features include front & rear reflection ponds, sparkling pool, spa, and outdoor dining terrace & kitchen.