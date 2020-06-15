All apartments in Turlock
Find more places like 224 Vermont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Turlock, CA
/
224 Vermont Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

224 Vermont Avenue

224 Vermont Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Turlock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

224 Vermont Avenue, Turlock, CA 95380
Turlock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 224 Vermont Ave Turlock CA · Avail. now

$1,869

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,828 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5818572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Vermont Avenue have any available units?
224 Vermont Avenue has a unit available for $1,869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 224 Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 Vermont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 224 Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 224 Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 224 Vermont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 224 Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Vermont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 224 Vermont Avenue has a pool.
Does 224 Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 224 Vermont Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd
Turlock, CA 95382
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd
Turlock, CA 95382

Similar Pages

Turlock 3 BedroomsTurlock Apartments with Garage
Turlock Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Ripon, CALathrop, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CA
Modesto, CAHollister, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity