All apartments in Turlock
Find more places like 1700 Provo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Turlock, CA
/
1700 Provo Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1700 Provo Street

1700 Provo Street · (209) 566-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Turlock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1700 Provo Street, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1700 Provo Street · Avail. Aug 12

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1700 Provo Street Available 08/12/20 - *Do Not Disturb Occupants* This two-story single-family home is approximately 2300 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, kitchen w/ island, carpet and laminate flooring throughout, blinds, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry hook-ups (220-V), central heating & air conditioning, two-car garage, large backyard w covered patio. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and freeway. Located Fulkerth Road to Logan Lane to Bryace Ave to Provo Street. Pets very strictly negotiable. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required.

(RLNE5044599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Provo Street have any available units?
1700 Provo Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1700 Provo Street have?
Some of 1700 Provo Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Provo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Provo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Provo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Provo Street is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Provo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Provo Street offers parking.
Does 1700 Provo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Provo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Provo Street have a pool?
No, 1700 Provo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Provo Street have accessible units?
No, 1700 Provo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Provo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Provo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Provo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1700 Provo Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1700 Provo Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd
Turlock, CA 95382
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd
Turlock, CA 95382

Similar Pages

Turlock 2 BedroomsTurlock 3 Bedrooms
Turlock Apartments with GaragesTurlock Apartments with Parking
Turlock Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CARipon, CASonora, CALodi, CA
Merced, CAHollister, CAModesto, CALos Banos, CAHilmar-Irwin, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CALathrop, CAManteca, CAMountain House, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausUniversity of the Pacific
San Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity