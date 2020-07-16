Amenities
1700 Provo Street Available 08/12/20 - *Do Not Disturb Occupants* This two-story single-family home is approximately 2300 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, kitchen w/ island, carpet and laminate flooring throughout, blinds, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry hook-ups (220-V), central heating & air conditioning, two-car garage, large backyard w covered patio. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and freeway. Located Fulkerth Road to Logan Lane to Bryace Ave to Provo Street. Pets very strictly negotiable. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required.
(RLNE5044599)