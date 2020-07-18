1444 AVE S SPAULDING

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom lower unit features a Chef's kitchen with Caesarstone counters, custom cabinetry, & Bosch stainless steel appliances; polished concrete & natural mahogany hardwood floors; Nest thermostat; in-unit washer & dryer; walk-in closets; and custom Mecho roller shades. Two-car tandem parking with electric car charger. Built-in barbeque & entertaining area. And your very own private fenced & landscaped courtyard! Around the corner from popular cafes Paper or Plastik and Bloom Cafe as well as Whole Method Pilates. Minutes to The Grove, LACMA, & soon the Academy Museum. Unfurnished (staged for photos). This property is not to be missed! *All persons entering property to sign CAR-PEAD form.*