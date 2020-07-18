All apartments in Turlock
1444 AVE S SPAULDING
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1444 AVE S SPAULDING

1444 West Avenue South · (323) 896-7085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1444 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom lower unit features a Chef's kitchen with Caesarstone counters, custom cabinetry, & Bosch stainless steel appliances; polished concrete & natural mahogany hardwood floors; Nest thermostat; in-unit washer & dryer; walk-in closets; and custom Mecho roller shades. Two-car tandem parking with electric car charger. Built-in barbeque & entertaining area. And your very own private fenced & landscaped courtyard! Around the corner from popular cafes Paper or Plastik and Bloom Cafe as well as Whole Method Pilates. Minutes to The Grove, LACMA, & soon the Academy Museum. Unfurnished (staged for photos). This property is not to be missed! *All persons entering property to sign CAR-PEAD form.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 AVE S SPAULDING have any available units?
1444 AVE S SPAULDING has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1444 AVE S SPAULDING have?
Some of 1444 AVE S SPAULDING's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 AVE S SPAULDING currently offering any rent specials?
1444 AVE S SPAULDING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 AVE S SPAULDING pet-friendly?
No, 1444 AVE S SPAULDING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 1444 AVE S SPAULDING offer parking?
Yes, 1444 AVE S SPAULDING offers parking.
Does 1444 AVE S SPAULDING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 AVE S SPAULDING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 AVE S SPAULDING have a pool?
Yes, 1444 AVE S SPAULDING has a pool.
Does 1444 AVE S SPAULDING have accessible units?
No, 1444 AVE S SPAULDING does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 AVE S SPAULDING have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 AVE S SPAULDING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 AVE S SPAULDING have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 AVE S SPAULDING does not have units with air conditioning.
