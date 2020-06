Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2679 Tecopa Avenue Available 07/17/20 2679 Tecopa Avenue - Tulare - This Home Has An Additional Room That Can Be used As An Office Or Formal Sitting Room. Kitchen Area Has A Stove And Dishwasher. Laundry Hook-Ups. Fenced Backyard And Large Patio Area In The Backyard. Outside Pets Okay With Prior Approval And Pet Deposit.

Includes: Yard Care And Monthly Pest Control.

Schools: Alpine Vista And Mission Oak



