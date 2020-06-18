2111 Bella Oaks Drive

Amenities

Charming apartment home located on Bella Oaks Drive! - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is move in ready! This unit features a spacious living room with newer carpet and plenty of room to entertain. The dining area is nestled between the living area and the kitchen and offers a bar stool seating area and access to the small patio area in back. The kitchen is equipped with newer appliances including a dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, and a built-in microwave. Down the hallway there is a laundry closet with a washer and dryer included. The bedrooms are roomy, and offer plenty of closet space. The property has a two car garage and is located in a nice area within Paseo Del Lago. Don't miss your chance to take a look!



*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3443513)