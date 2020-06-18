All apartments in Tulare
2111 Bella Oaks Drive

2111 Bella Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Bella Oaks Drive, Tulare, CA 93274

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming apartment home located on Bella Oaks Drive! - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is move in ready! This unit features a spacious living room with newer carpet and plenty of room to entertain. The dining area is nestled between the living area and the kitchen and offers a bar stool seating area and access to the small patio area in back. The kitchen is equipped with newer appliances including a dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, and a built-in microwave. Down the hallway there is a laundry closet with a washer and dryer included. The bedrooms are roomy, and offer plenty of closet space. The property has a two car garage and is located in a nice area within Paseo Del Lago. Don't miss your chance to take a look!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3443513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

