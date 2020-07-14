All apartments in Tulare
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1954 Pebble Ct.

1954 Pebble Court · No Longer Available
Location

1954 Pebble Court, Tulare, CA 93274

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Pebble Ct. have any available units?
1954 Pebble Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulare, CA.
What amenities does 1954 Pebble Ct. have?
Some of 1954 Pebble Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 Pebble Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Pebble Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Pebble Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1954 Pebble Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulare.
Does 1954 Pebble Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1954 Pebble Ct. offers parking.
Does 1954 Pebble Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1954 Pebble Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Pebble Ct. have a pool?
No, 1954 Pebble Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1954 Pebble Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1954 Pebble Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Pebble Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1954 Pebble Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1954 Pebble Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1954 Pebble Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
