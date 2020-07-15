All apartments in Tulare County
ReNew Visalia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Visalia

3315 S Lovers Ln · (570) 231-7741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3315 S Lovers Ln, Tulare County, CA 93292

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Visalia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Just minutes away from award-winning downtown Visalia, ReNew Visalia offers convenient access to local schools, hospitals, shopping destinations, and many local eateries. Just 45 minutes from ReNew Visalia is the breathtaking scenery of the Sierra Nevada mountain range and the world-famous Sequoia National Park is just a 90-minute drive from our community. Relax by our sparkling pool, break a sweat in our fitness facility, hang out and watch TV in our beautiful clubhouse, or just kick back and relax on your private balcony or patio. At ReNew Visalia, we are a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs. Schedule your personal tour today to see why residents love calling our community home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Cats and Dogs Welcome. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow. Weight limit 70 lbs.
Dogs
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow 70 lbs. weight Limit
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Visalia have any available units?
ReNew Visalia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulare County, CA.
What amenities does ReNew Visalia have?
Some of ReNew Visalia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Visalia currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Visalia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew Visalia pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Visalia is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Visalia offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Visalia offers parking.
Does ReNew Visalia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew Visalia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Visalia have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Visalia has a pool.
Does ReNew Visalia have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Visalia has accessible units.
Does ReNew Visalia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Visalia has units with dishwashers.
Does ReNew Visalia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ReNew Visalia has units with air conditioning.
