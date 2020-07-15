Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Just minutes away from award-winning downtown Visalia, ReNew Visalia offers convenient access to local schools, hospitals, shopping destinations, and many local eateries. Just 45 minutes from ReNew Visalia is the breathtaking scenery of the Sierra Nevada mountain range and the world-famous Sequoia National Park is just a 90-minute drive from our community. Relax by our sparkling pool, break a sweat in our fitness facility, hang out and watch TV in our beautiful clubhouse, or just kick back and relax on your private balcony or patio. At ReNew Visalia, we are a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs. Schedule your personal tour today to see why residents love calling our community home.