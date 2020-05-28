Amenities
4221 Glenhaven Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Sought After Glenbriar Estate - Award Winning Jefferson School District. Beautiful home nestled in Glenbriar Estates. This home features 3-4 Bedrooms (possible 4th Bedroom/Den downstairs) 3 Baths with a Full Bath downstairs. Elegant foyer with a sweeping staircase, formal living/dining room, spacious kitchen, family room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center.
1-year lease, no pets
Home Available 7/1/2020
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3395095)