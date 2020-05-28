All apartments in Tracy
Find more places like 4221 Glenhaven Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tracy, CA
/
4221 Glenhaven Dr.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

4221 Glenhaven Dr.

4221 Glenhaven Drive · (925) 583-3080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tracy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4221 Glenhaven Drive, Tracy, CA 95377
Glenbriar Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4221 Glenhaven Dr. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4221 Glenhaven Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Sought After Glenbriar Estate - Award Winning Jefferson School District. Beautiful home nestled in Glenbriar Estates. This home features 3-4 Bedrooms (possible 4th Bedroom/Den downstairs) 3 Baths with a Full Bath downstairs. Elegant foyer with a sweeping staircase, formal living/dining room, spacious kitchen, family room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center.
1-year lease, no pets

Home Available 7/1/2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3395095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Glenhaven Dr. have any available units?
4221 Glenhaven Dr. has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4221 Glenhaven Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Glenhaven Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Glenhaven Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4221 Glenhaven Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracy.
Does 4221 Glenhaven Dr. offer parking?
No, 4221 Glenhaven Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4221 Glenhaven Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Glenhaven Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Glenhaven Dr. have a pool?
No, 4221 Glenhaven Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Glenhaven Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4221 Glenhaven Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Glenhaven Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Glenhaven Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 Glenhaven Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 Glenhaven Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4221 Glenhaven Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive
Tracy, CA 95377
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd
Tracy, CA 95376
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd
Tracy, CA 95376
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway
Tracy, CA 95377
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway
Tracy, CA 95304

Similar Pages

Tracy Apartments with BalconyTracy Apartments with Parking
Tracy Apartments with Washer-DryerTracy Dog Friendly Apartments
Tracy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CACampbell, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA
Antioch, CASouth San Francisco, CATurlock, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-SacramentoUniversity of California-Berkeley
Diablo Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity