1690 N. Tracy Blvd. - 12

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

This is a renovated and roomy downstairs 2-BR located in a beautiful complex

- Very large unit with 871 square feet of space

- Bedrooms have large closet with full length mirror doors and separate vanity area

- Hardwood floor

- New double-glazed vinyl windows

- Pass-through counter between kitchen and living room

- Strong AC unit in living room, gas heater



Due to Covid we are doing virtual tours. Contact us for a link to a video of the unit.

The complex is recently renovated and is completely fresh and clean. It is completely gated and secure and is in a nice area of Tracy, just a block from Sutter Hospital and across the street from Tracy Middle School and Powers Park. It includes:

- sparkling pool and community BBQ

- large fitness room

- one covered parking spot dedicated to each unit

- clean laundry room with six machines and generous folding space



We are looking for quiet and responsible tenants who value a nice home and want to be respectful neighbors. Good credit required. No pets and no smoking. Tenant pays utilities. Six month lease. The complex is on Tracy Boulevard. To see the unit please call or email at the contact button above.