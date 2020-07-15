All apartments in Tracy
1690 N. Tracy Blvd. - 12

1690 Tracy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1690 Tracy Boulevard, Tracy, CA 95376

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This is a renovated and roomy downstairs 2-BR located in a beautiful complex
- Very large unit with 871 square feet of space
- Bedrooms have large closet with full length mirror doors and separate vanity area
- Hardwood floor
- New double-glazed vinyl windows
- Pass-through counter between kitchen and living room
- Strong AC unit in living room, gas heater

Due to Covid we are doing virtual tours. Contact us for a link to a video of the unit.
The complex is recently renovated and is completely fresh and clean. It is completely gated and secure and is in a nice area of Tracy, just a block from Sutter Hospital and across the street from Tracy Middle School and Powers Park. It includes:
- sparkling pool and community BBQ
- large fitness room
- one covered parking spot dedicated to each unit
- clean laundry room with six machines and generous folding space

We are looking for quiet and responsible tenants who value a nice home and want to be respectful neighbors. Good credit required. No pets and no smoking. Tenant pays utilities. Six month lease. The complex is on Tracy Boulevard. To see the unit please call or email at the contact button above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

