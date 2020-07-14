All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like Tuscany Villas Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
Tuscany Villas Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Tuscany Villas Apartments

3450 Maricopa St · (351) 333-5703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Delthome
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$2,228

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 71 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,271

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 17 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,818

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany Villas Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Torrance, CA feature hard surface flooring*, updated cabinetry*, Quartz counters* stainless appliance package*, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio and additional storage.\nOur Torrance, CA Apartments for rent are conveniently positioned in the heart of the affluent city in the South Bay region of Los Angeles. Nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood, we are minutes from the sand in Redondo Beach. Our strategic location puts you minutes from the 110 Freeway, right across the street from the Torrance Civic Center, the Del Amo Fashion Center with plenty of shopping and entertainment steps away. Call today and schedule a private tour to discover your new home at Tuscany Villas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Carports.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50-100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have any available units?
Tuscany Villas Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,228 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany Villas Apartments have?
Some of Tuscany Villas Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany Villas Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany Villas Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tuscany Villas Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany Villas Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany Villas Apartments offers parking.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tuscany Villas Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany Villas Apartments has a pool.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tuscany Villas Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany Villas Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Tuscany Villas Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity