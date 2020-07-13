Tuscany Villas Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard hot tub internet access

Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Torrance, CA feature hard surface flooring*, updated cabinetry*, Quartz counters* stainless appliance package*, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio and additional storage.

Our Torrance, CA Apartments for rent are conveniently positioned in the heart of the affluent city in the South Bay region of Los Angeles. Nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood, we are minutes from the sand in Redondo Beach. Our strategic location puts you minutes from the 110 Freeway, right across the street from the Torrance Civic Center, the Del Amo Fashion Center with plenty of shopping and entertainment steps away. Call today and schedule a private tour to discover your new home at Tuscany Villas.