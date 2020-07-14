All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like Milano Apartments.
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
Milano Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Milano Apartments

20900 Anza Ave · (361) 541-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive One Month Free on Select Apartment Homes! We are now offering two contact-free touring options: live virtual tours or onsite self-guided tours. Call us today to schedule your personal tour!
Location

20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-102 · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

Unit 3-126 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

Unit 4-212 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

See 8+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-304 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-201 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 3-328 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 3-218 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Milano Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
putting green
Welcome to Milano in beautiful South Bay, Los Angeles. This cozy gated community offers a variety of apartment homes consisting of studios, one and two bedrooms, each with designer interiors. Outstanding location in the reputable Torrance School District and just minutes away from picturesque Redondo and Hermosa beaches. Close to essential restaurants and the Del Amo Fashion Center. The best part? Amenities! Utilize the stylish clubroom, fitness center that overlooks the pool, billiards room, and a quiet conference space. Step outside to a resort-style courtyard complete with a BBQ bar, fireside lounge, game room, and private cabanas. Swim in one of two large swimming pools, play tennis or join a game of basketball. Each apartment home is well-equipped with crown moldings, upgraded kitchens, and energy efficient appliances - some with stainless steel appliances. We are a pet-friendly community so let us know if you will be bringing a furry friend along! Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage: included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Milano Apartments have any available units?
Milano Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does Milano Apartments have?
Some of Milano Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Milano Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Milano Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Receive One Month Free on Select Apartment Homes! We are now offering two contact-free touring options: live virtual tours or onsite self-guided tours. Call us today to schedule your personal tour!
Is Milano Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Milano Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Milano Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Milano Apartments offers parking.
Does Milano Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Milano Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Milano Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Milano Apartments has a pool.
Does Milano Apartments have accessible units?
No, Milano Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Milano Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Milano Apartments has units with dishwashers.
