Milano Apartments

Welcome to Milano in beautiful South Bay, Los Angeles. This cozy gated community offers a variety of apartment homes consisting of studios, one and two bedrooms, each with designer interiors. Outstanding location in the reputable Torrance School District and just minutes away from picturesque Redondo and Hermosa beaches. Close to essential restaurants and the Del Amo Fashion Center. The best part? Amenities! Utilize the stylish clubroom, fitness center that overlooks the pool, billiards room, and a quiet conference space. Step outside to a resort-style courtyard complete with a BBQ bar, fireside lounge, game room, and private cabanas. Swim in one of two large swimming pools, play tennis or join a game of basketball. Each apartment home is well-equipped with crown moldings, upgraded kitchens, and energy efficient appliances - some with stainless steel appliances. We are a pet-friendly community so let us know if you will be bringing a furry friend along! Schedule a tour today!