Castellana Iv

Amenities
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - This quiet building is located in the heart of Californias renowned school district. Its walking distance to schools, parks, South Bay Galleria, & public transportation. This building offers a sparkling pool, gym, billiards, rec room, microwaves, and covered parking. *** Sorry, NO PETS. 1 YEAR LEASE ***.
.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Heated Pool, Jacuzzi, Wheelchair Access, Gym, BBQ, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=4761
IT490622 - IT49MM4761