Last updated June 24 2020 at 8:39 AM

Castellana Iv

4160 West 182nd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4160 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - This quiet building is located in the heart of Californias renowned school district. Its walking distance to schools, parks, South Bay Galleria, & public transportation. This building offers a sparkling pool, gym, billiards, rec room, microwaves, and covered parking. *** Sorry, NO PETS. 1 YEAR LEASE ***.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Heated Pool, Jacuzzi, Wheelchair Access, Gym, BBQ, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=4761

IT490622 - IT49MM4761

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Castellana Iv have any available units?
Castellana Iv has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does Castellana Iv have?
Some of Castellana Iv's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Castellana Iv currently offering any rent specials?
Castellana Iv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Castellana Iv pet-friendly?
No, Castellana Iv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does Castellana Iv offer parking?
Yes, Castellana Iv offers parking.
Does Castellana Iv have units with washers and dryers?
No, Castellana Iv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Castellana Iv have a pool?
Yes, Castellana Iv has a pool.
Does Castellana Iv have accessible units?
Yes, Castellana Iv has accessible units.
Does Castellana Iv have units with dishwashers?
No, Castellana Iv does not have units with dishwashers.
