All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 977 Calle Miramar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
977 Calle Miramar
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

977 Calle Miramar

977 Calle Miramar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

977 Calle Miramar, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HABERMAN PROPERTY - Property Id: 129523

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129523
Property Id 129523

(RLNE4951767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 Calle Miramar have any available units?
977 Calle Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 977 Calle Miramar have?
Some of 977 Calle Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 Calle Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
977 Calle Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 Calle Miramar pet-friendly?
Yes, 977 Calle Miramar is pet friendly.
Does 977 Calle Miramar offer parking?
No, 977 Calle Miramar does not offer parking.
Does 977 Calle Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 977 Calle Miramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 Calle Miramar have a pool?
No, 977 Calle Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 977 Calle Miramar have accessible units?
No, 977 Calle Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 977 Calle Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 Calle Miramar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles