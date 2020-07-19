Rent Calculator
All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 977 Calle Miramar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
977 Calle Miramar
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
977 Calle Miramar
977 Calle Miramar
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
977 Calle Miramar, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HABERMAN PROPERTY - Property Id: 129523
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129523
Property Id 129523
(RLNE4951767)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 977 Calle Miramar have any available units?
977 Calle Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
What amenities does 977 Calle Miramar have?
Some of 977 Calle Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 977 Calle Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
977 Calle Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 Calle Miramar pet-friendly?
Yes, 977 Calle Miramar is pet friendly.
Does 977 Calle Miramar offer parking?
No, 977 Calle Miramar does not offer parking.
Does 977 Calle Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 977 Calle Miramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 Calle Miramar have a pool?
No, 977 Calle Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 977 Calle Miramar have accessible units?
No, 977 Calle Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 977 Calle Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 Calle Miramar has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
