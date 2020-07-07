All apartments in Torrance
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:36 PM

5324 Doris Way

5324 Doris Way · No Longer Available
Location

5324 Doris Way, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice and quite area. Walk distance to Calle Mayor middle school and south high school. Wonderful location for children's school.

Three bedrooms and one den could be used as bedroom. Very spacious master bedroom with beautiful view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Doris Way have any available units?
5324 Doris Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 5324 Doris Way currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Doris Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Doris Way pet-friendly?
No, 5324 Doris Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5324 Doris Way offer parking?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not offer parking.
Does 5324 Doris Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Doris Way have a pool?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Doris Way have accessible units?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Doris Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 Doris Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not have units with air conditioning.

