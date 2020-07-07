Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 5324 Doris Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
5324 Doris Way
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:36 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5324 Doris Way
5324 Doris Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5324 Doris Way, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice and quite area. Walk distance to Calle Mayor middle school and south high school. Wonderful location for children's school.
Three bedrooms and one den could be used as bedroom. Very spacious master bedroom with beautiful view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5324 Doris Way have any available units?
5324 Doris Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 5324 Doris Way currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Doris Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Doris Way pet-friendly?
No, 5324 Doris Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 5324 Doris Way offer parking?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not offer parking.
Does 5324 Doris Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Doris Way have a pool?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Doris Way have accessible units?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Doris Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 Doris Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5324 Doris Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Similar Pages
Torrance 1 Bedrooms
Torrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with Balcony
Torrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest Torrance
Southwood Riviera
Delthome
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles